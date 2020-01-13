UrduPoint.com
NCHD,VSO Signs MoU For Promotion Of Education

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:27 PM

Education transforms life and the only key to development and prosperity of an individual as well as the whole society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ):

The significance of this sector was keenly observed by the Chairman National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Col. (R) Amirullah Marwat during signing of MoU with Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) on Monday.

The Teaming Agreement, between National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and VSO would build relationship between the Parties to work together for the purpose of carrying out individual activities in the area of education, livelihood and health all over Pakistan, including Gilgit Baltistan said a press release issued here.

Both parties will be preparing and submitting responses to proposals as and when announced by the donors. In order to maximize the likelihood of presenting an effective solution for the program requirements, the Parties have agreed to pool their professional human resources according to the terms and conditions herein.

The Parties recognize the efficiency of teaming and wish to respond to the humans' development requirements of the country.

The NCHD Chairman stated on the occasion that the Commission has covered 125 districts through Human Development Support Units (HDSUs) with four provincial headquarters and 2 regional offices at GB and AJK.

In 5,861 Feeder Schools across Pakistan 314,472 students are studying primary education through the services of 6,552 teachers. These schools include 100 schools funded by the organization "Hundreds of Original Projects for Employment (HOPE 87)" in KhyberPakhtunkhwa (KPK).To main stream the Madaris in line with 100 schools havebeen established in Madaris with 3,142 students enrolled, he added.

