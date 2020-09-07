NCOC issues SMS alert exhorting parental guidance for schools

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday started Short Message Service (SMS) alert exhorting parental guidance based on safety guidelines for schools

According to the SMS alert, the instructions were being issued for parents to send children to school wearing masks, even if it was a fabric or cotton mask (reusable).

It also warned the parents to never send children to school if they had a cough orCOVID-19 like symptoms.

However, in case the condition deteriorates, the child should be tested immediately. The school should be informed in case of COVID-19 positive indication.