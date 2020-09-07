UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Issues SMS Alert Exhorting Parental Guidance For Schools

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:22 PM

NCOC issues SMS alert exhorting parental guidance for schools

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday started Short Message Service (SMS) alert exhorting parental guidance based on safety guidelines for schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday started Short Message Service (SMS) alert exhorting parental guidance based on safety guidelines for schools.

According to the SMS alert, the instructions were being issued for parents to send children to school wearing masks, even if it was a fabric or cotton mask (reusable).

It also warned the parents to never send children to school if they had a cough orCOVID-19 like symptoms.

However, in case the condition deteriorates, the child should be tested immediately. The school should be informed in case of COVID-19 positive indication.

Related Topics

Alert SMS Cotton

Recent Stories

UAE leaders greet Brazilian President on Independe ..

26 minutes ago

Cabinet approves &#039;National Policy on Vaccinat ..

26 minutes ago

Iraqi Military Opens Inquiry Into Sunday Rocket At ..

3 minutes ago

NDMA distributes 17,815 tents, 3,504 blankets amon ..

3 minutes ago

Australian company keen to invest in Pakistan's re ..

3 minutes ago

4 dacoits arrested, 8 motorcycles recovered

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.