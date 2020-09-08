UrduPoint.com
NCOC Reviews IT Arrangements For Educational Institutions Before Opening

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday reviewed information technology arrangements namely smart applications to monitor disease spread before opening of schools.

The forum was briefed on the application status being developed by Ministry of Information Technology and National Information Technology board (NITB).

The forum was informed that the application would be developed before September 12, which would also have the feature to integrate data from all across the country.

The forum also took stock of Epi Curve Data and national seroprevalence survey.

