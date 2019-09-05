NED University to hold Pre-Admission Entry Test on Friday

Registrar, NED University of Engineering and Technology has advised all candidates intending to appear in the Entry Test for the session 2019-2020, scheduled for Friday, to bring along the print out of their Pre Admission Entry Test Admit Card

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Registrar, NED University of Engineering and Technology has advised all candidates intending to appear in the Entry Test for the session 2019-2020, scheduled for Friday, to bring along the print out of their Pre Admission Entry Test Admit Card.

In an statement here on Thursday, he said as per previous announcement test will be conducted at the university's main campus and shall begin at 10 am sharp while no candidate will be allowed entry into the campus without the Admit Card.

Passing the test was again reminded to be one of the basic conditions for admission to any of the university's BE program.

Previously scheduled entry test for the session had to becanceled due to recent heavy rain in the city.