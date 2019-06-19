UrduPoint.com
NED University's 27th Senate Meeting On June 29

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 05:15 PM

The 27th meeting of the NED University of Engineering and Technology scheduled for June 29 would be chaired by its Pro-Chancellor, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, said an announcement here on Wednesday

Vice Chancellor Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi on the occasion will present a detailed report on the academic and research related activities of the university during 2018-2019.

Agenda of the meeting was said to include expected approval of Panjwani-Hisar Water Institute as integral part of NED University.

Deliberation on university's proposed budgetary allocations, under varied heads for fiscal year 2019-2020 followed by modifications (if needed) and approval of the same.

Members of the senate are also expected to discuss affiliation policy of the university coupled with proposed restructuring of PhD program of the university.

