NED varsity announces to hold online classes for undergraduate students

The Registrar NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi on Friday informed all students of the undergraduate program that online classes for Spring Semester 2020 would begin on March 24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Registrar NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi on Friday informed all students of the undergraduate program that online classes for Spring Semester 2020 would begin on March 24.

The students may check all the relevant details on the website of the University for attending the online classes.