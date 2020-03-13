UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NED Varsity Announces To Hold Online Classes For Undergraduate Students

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:01 PM

NED varsity announces to hold online classes for undergraduate students

The Registrar NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi on Friday informed all students of the undergraduate program that online classes for Spring Semester 2020 would begin on March 24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Registrar NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi on Friday informed all students of the undergraduate program that online classes for Spring Semester 2020 would begin on March 24.

The students may check all the relevant details on the website of the University for attending the online classes.

Related Topics

Karachi University Of Engineering And Technology March May 2020 All

Recent Stories

Hammad Azam joins Peshawar Zalmi squad

15 minutes ago

PITB-SadaPay Ink MoU to facilitate eRozgaar Freela ..

15 minutes ago

Bahrain Grand Prix third race to be scrapped over ..

5 minutes ago

117 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punja ..

5 minutes ago

Prince Charles cancels trip to Bosnia, Cyprus, Jor ..

5 minutes ago

EU promises 'whatever Italy needs' to fight virus

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.