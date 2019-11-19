Need stressed for promoting industry-academia linkages: Raja Yasir Hummayun

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hummayun stressed the need for promoting industry-academia linkages to resolve social problems and uplift the national economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hummayun stressed the need for promoting industry-academia linkages to resolve social problems and uplift the national economy.

Addressing the inaugural session of 7th International Conference on Research in Education (ICORE-19) titled "Teachers Education: 21st Century Challenges" here on Tuesday, he said that academia must come forward and play its role what was being done by the universities in the first world countries and the government would extend maximum support in this regard.

He said that academia was the main advisory body in all developed countries and the research being done at universities was not only being used by the industry but by the government institutions and development sector as well.

He appreciated PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad on the promotion of research culture and giving academic input for socio-economic development of the country.

Addressing the conference, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that quality education mainly depended on the quality of teachers and graduates. He said that since good raw material produced quality products, therefore, quality education and training must be imparted at schools so that universities could produce good graduates.

He said the higher education sector in Pakistan was facing serious challenges as there was about 1/50 student- teacher ratio against the national standard of 1/20 and international standard of 1/10.

"We are facing a shortage of PhD teachers and only around 35 percent teachers at universities in Pakistan were PhD", he added.

He said that hardly 10 percent applicants could get admission in higher education sector in Pakistan while there was 100 percent enrollment of applicants in higher education in advanced countries.

He said that there was need to develop a mechanism for flawless construction of question paper and evaluation of answer books, removing all deficiencies in this regard.

He said that it was the duty of universities to create new knowledge which could resolve issues being faced by the country as well as the society.

Director IER Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar said the conference had attended by renowned scientists in the field of education from various countries while researchers, educators, practitioners and professionals were also participating. He said that researchers were participating for the presentation of research-based knowledge, experiences, new advancements, research results and innovations in the field of education.

He said that in the conference, about 150 research papers by national and international experts would be presented. He said the conference would contribute to achieve national and international educational goals and targets.

Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, faculty members, students, delegates from the USA, UK, Philippine, KSA, France, Malaysia, Australia, Hong Kong, Ireland and New Zealand and researchers from all provinces of the country have participated in the conference.