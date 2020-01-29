UrduPoint.com
Need Stressed To Pay Special Attention Towards Special Persons: Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:45 PM

Need stressed to pay special attention towards special persons: Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar

Punjab University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar has stressed the need for paying special attention towards special persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar has stressed the need for paying special attention towards special persons.

He was addressing the national conference on Research in Special education jointly organized by PU Department of Special Education, Punjab Welfare Trust for Disabled, Ghazali Education Trust and Christian Blind Mission (CBM) Pakistan at auditorium of Law College here on Wednesday.

Special Education Secretary Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari, Faculty of Education Dean Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, Department of Special Education Chairperson Dr Humaira Banu, CBM Country Director Farah Naz, Dr Maria Sohaib Qureshi, experts from various institutions, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the conference.

In his address, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that man was distinguished from all other creatures due to his knowledge and wisdom, and therefore, we must look after special persons.

Secretary Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari said, "It was our religious obligation to take care of the needs of special persons".

He said, "We should get their prayers by serving them as they are very innocent and required our attention". He said that students should play role to create awareness about special persons.

Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry lauded the efforts of conference organizers and said the department was working for raising living standard of special persons.

Dr Humaira Banu said the department was producing such teachers who could highlight the abilities of special persons and make them useful citizens of the society.

Later, souvenirs were distributed among the guests.

