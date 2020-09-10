Civil society, communities and private sector must supplement the government efforts for enrollment of over 22 million out-of-school (OOSC) children which is the biggest challenge for the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Civil society, communities and private sector must supplement the government efforts for enrollment of over 22 million out-of-school (OOSC) children which is the biggest challenge for the government.

"Pakistan has the world's second-highest number of children not attending school and targeted efforts are needed to enroll this whopping number of children who are out of school", said Director Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim, says a news release issued here on Thursday.

He said that there was an urgent need to fill the policy gap and overcome the constraints hindering the progress to achieve enrollment of the OOSC and uplift the education sector in the country.

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shafiulllah Khan while addressing on the occasion, appreciated Alight Pakistan's role in enrolling 816,329 OOSC during the last couple of years across 56 districts in the country.

He said, "Together we can take concrete steps towards quality early learning to support government's priorities regarding out-of-school children and youth employment".

"Quality education is one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is also a tool to help achieve other goals such as poverty alleviation, decent work,economic growth, reduce inequalities, improve health outcomes or genderequality," Shafiullah Khan added.