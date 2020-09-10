UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need Stressed To Supplement Govt's Efforts Of Enrolling Children

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:41 PM

Need stressed to supplement govt's efforts of enrolling children

Civil society, communities and private sector must supplement the government efforts for enrollment of over 22 million out-of-school (OOSC) children which is the biggest challenge for the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Civil society, communities and private sector must supplement the government efforts for enrollment of over 22 million out-of-school (OOSC) children which is the biggest challenge for the government.

"Pakistan has the world's second-highest number of children not attending school and targeted efforts are needed to enroll this whopping number of children who are out of school", said Director Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim, says a news release issued here on Thursday.

He said that there was an urgent need to fill the policy gap and overcome the constraints hindering the progress to achieve enrollment of the OOSC and uplift the education sector in the country.

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shafiulllah Khan while addressing on the occasion, appreciated Alight Pakistan's role in enrolling 816,329 OOSC during the last couple of years across 56 districts in the country.

He said, "Together we can take concrete steps towards quality early learning to support government's priorities regarding out-of-school children and youth employment".

"Quality education is one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is also a tool to help achieve other goals such as poverty alleviation, decent work,economic growth, reduce inequalities, improve health outcomes or genderequality," Shafiullah Khan added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Progress Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Sarfraz Ahmad responses to criticism over refusal ..

20 minutes ago

Massive fire erupts at Beirut's port

4 minutes ago

Rain-hit rural areas betrayed, ignored : PTI Leade ..

4 minutes ago

Japan, Pakistan agree to foster cooperation in IT& ..

4 minutes ago

River Indus continuous to run furious: FFC

7 minutes ago

Indian fintech, healthtech scale-ups join first-ev ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.