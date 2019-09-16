NETSOL to assist TEVTA in providing training facilities to its students

Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique held meeting with MD NETSOL Saleem Ghouri here on Monday for exploring areas of cooperation between both organizations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique held meeting with MD NETSOL Saleem Ghouri here on Monday for exploring areas of cooperation between both organizations.

According to TEVTA spokesperson, during the meeting, Ali Salman requested MD NETSOL for cooperation in assisting TEVTA in running IT-based courses in accordance with the demands of local and international markets.

The TEVTA Chairman requested Saleem Ghouri to help develop freelance training for TEVTA trainees for enabling the youth to earn a respectable living for themselves and valuable foreign exchange for their country.

The NETSOL MD assuring cooperation with TEVTA said that besides assisting in IT-based courses, his organization would also help in technology-based courses.

He said that Pakistan is going to manufacture mobile phones here soon and NETSOL would assist TEVTA in providing training facilities to its students in this field.

Ghouri also offered to serve as a bridge between his client industries and TEVTA for ensuring job placements to its trained skilled manpower.

Ali Salman Siddique thanked MD NETSOL for his cooperation and Keen interest in developing good working relationship with TEVTA for developing demand-driven courses aimed at improving quality of training and better job placements for TEVTA trained students.