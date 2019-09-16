UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NETSOL To Assist TEVTA In Providing Training Facilities To Its Students

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:25 PM

NETSOL to assist TEVTA in providing training facilities to its students

Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique held meeting with MD NETSOL Saleem Ghouri here on Monday for exploring areas of cooperation between both organizations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique held meeting with MD NETSOL Saleem Ghouri here on Monday for exploring areas of cooperation between both organizations.

According to TEVTA spokesperson, during the meeting, Ali Salman requested MD NETSOL for cooperation in assisting TEVTA in running IT-based courses in accordance with the demands of local and international markets.

The TEVTA Chairman requested Saleem Ghouri to help develop freelance training for TEVTA trainees for enabling the youth to earn a respectable living for themselves and valuable foreign exchange for their country.

The NETSOL MD assuring cooperation with TEVTA said that besides assisting in IT-based courses, his organization would also help in technology-based courses.

He said that Pakistan is going to manufacture mobile phones here soon and NETSOL would assist TEVTA in providing training facilities to its students in this field.

Ghouri also offered to serve as a bridge between his client industries and TEVTA for ensuring job placements to its trained skilled manpower.

Ali Salman Siddique thanked MD NETSOL for his cooperation and Keen interest in developing good working relationship with TEVTA for developing demand-driven courses aimed at improving quality of training and better job placements for TEVTA trained students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Education Mobile Job Market NetSol Technologies Limited

Recent Stories

Indian Supreme Court orders Modi's govt. to restor ..

1 minute ago

NAB arrests owners of Toyota Gujranwala Motors sho ..

1 minute ago

Injured Elijah Manangoi pulls out of Doha Worlds

1 minute ago

One million saplings to be planted at WAPDA's land ..

4 minutes ago

RTA inspects manufacturing of train equipment for ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah International Book Fair 2019 to shine spot ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.