UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Body Of Headmasters Association Takes Oath

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:41 PM

New body of Headmasters association takes oath

Newly elected members of Headmasters Association took oath at Govt Khursheed Girls High School here on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Newly elected members of Headmasters Association took oath at Govt Khursheed Girls High school here on Tuesday.

The CEO district health Authority Nadeem Masood administrated the oath.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "It is collective duty of us all to work for the progress of education."He congraulated the newly elected body, adding that he hoped that association would leave no stone unturned to resolve issues of the teachers, says an official release.

Related Topics

Education Progress All Government

Recent Stories

Punjab Provincial Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Anwar Ali making his comeback in national team by ..

4 minutes ago

US Lawmakers Introduce Privacy Bill to Enable Suin ..

4 minutes ago

Talks on New START Treaty Extension Should Be Star ..

4 minutes ago

New Election Unlikely to Fix Bolivia's Problems De ..

31 minutes ago

Czech Intelligence Sees Rise in Global Discord, Ma ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.