New Body Of Headmasters Association Takes Oath
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:41 PM
Newly elected members of Headmasters Association took oath at Govt Khursheed Girls High School here on Tuesday
The CEO district health Authority Nadeem Masood administrated the oath.
Speaking on the occasion, he said, "It is collective duty of us all to work for the progress of education."He congraulated the newly elected body, adding that he hoped that association would leave no stone unturned to resolve issues of the teachers, says an official release.