New Chancellor Elected For Oxford University
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 27, 2024 | 08:12 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2024) New chancellor was elected for Oxford University, said the reports on Wednesday.
Lord Hague of Richmond was elected as the new Chancellor of Oxford University.
Lord William Hague would assume the position at the beginning of next year for a ten-year term.
He is the 160th Chancellor in the 800-year history of Oxford University. Lord Hague has also previously served as the leader of the Conservative Party.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan had also submitted his nomination for the position of Chancellor. However, his name was not included in the final list issued by the university.
