Open Menu

New Chancellor Elected For Oxford University

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 27, 2024 | 08:12 PM

New chancellor elected for Oxford University

PTI Founder Imran Khan had also submitted his nomination for position of chancellor

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2024) New chancellor was elected for Oxford University, said the reports on Wednesday.

Lord Hague of Richmond was elected as the new Chancellor of Oxford University.

Lord William Hague would assume the position at the beginning of next year for a ten-year term.

He is the 160th Chancellor in the 800-year history of Oxford University. Lord Hague has also previously served as the leader of the Conservative Party.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan had also submitted his nomination for the position of Chancellor. However, his name was not included in the final list issued by the university.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Richmond Oxford

Recent Stories

Belarus President Lukashenko leaves for home after ..

Belarus President Lukashenko leaves for home after three-day visit to Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to make arrests, recover weapo ..

Punjab govt decides to make arrests, recover weapons after end of PTI’s protes ..

14 minutes ago
 F-8 Interchange underpass to open by Dec 31, proje ..

F-8 Interchange underpass to open by Dec 31, project completion in Feb: Mohsin N ..

13 minutes ago
 Lahore police arrest 24,000 POs this year so far

Lahore police arrest 24,000 POs this year so far

13 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi visits 'Watan Kor', invites QWP to ..

Governor Kundi visits 'Watan Kor', invites QWP to APC on law and order

13 minutes ago
 Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Directs Immediate S ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Directs Immediate Shifting of Injured ASP to Laho ..

13 minutes ago
Romania officials to meet over possible 'cyber ris ..

Romania officials to meet over possible 'cyber risks' to elections

13 minutes ago
 National Curriculum Summit 2024 concludes with key ..

National Curriculum Summit 2024 concludes with key recommendations on Pak's educ ..

13 minutes ago
 0.6 mln acres of land to be cultivated from Kachhi ..

0.6 mln acres of land to be cultivated from Kachhi Canal: Umrani

13 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs high level meeting to discuss anti ..

DC Kohat chairs high level meeting to discuss anti-polio campaign

13 minutes ago
 47th PBIT Board meeting six-point agenda

47th PBIT Board meeting six-point agenda

13 minutes ago
 Police arrest 24,000 POs, 9,900 target offenders i ..

Police arrest 24,000 POs, 9,900 target offenders in 2024

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Education