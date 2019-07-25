New Controller BISE Peshawar assumes charge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The newly posted Controller, Examination board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Peshawar, Luqman Saeed has took charge of his post, said a notification issued by Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday.