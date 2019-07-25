UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Controller BISE Peshawar Assumes Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:37 PM

New Controller BISE Peshawar assumes charge

The newly posted Controller, Examination Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar, Luqman Saeed has took charge of his post, said a notification issued by Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The newly posted Controller, Examination board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Peshawar, Luqman Saeed has took charge of his post, said a notification issued by Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education BISE Post Government

Recent Stories

India seeks release of crew from UK tanker seized ..

21 seconds ago

Shafiq Afridi, independent MPA, announces joining ..

23 seconds ago

European Commission Takes Greece, Spain to EU Cour ..

24 seconds ago

Belgium hits all-time high temperature of 40.6 Cel ..

26 seconds ago

Govt taking steps for providing jobs to youth: Min ..

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 25 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.