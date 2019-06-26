New name of Akram Khan Durrani College notified

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Wednesday notified renaming of Akram Khan Durrani College Bannu

In a notification issued here by Primary and Secondary education Department stated that Akram Khan Durrani College at Bannu should be called and written as Bannu Model school and College.

It is worth mentioning here that college was attributed to Akram Khan Durrani who was Chief Minister of the province during 2002 to 2007.

Currently he is leader of the opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.