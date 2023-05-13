New schedule issued for postponed papers

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued new schedule for the ninth class papers, postponed due to unrest in the country during arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued new schedule for the ninth class papers, postponed due to unrest in the country during arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Controller Examinations BISE Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali said here on Saturday that the education board had deferred Tarjama-tul-Quran, Chemistry, General Science and Islamic Studies papers which were earlier scheduled to be held on May 10, 11 and 12, 2023 (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday), respectively.

However, according to new date sheet, Tarjama-tul-Quran paper would now be held on May 17 (Wednesday), followed by Chemistry and General Science papers on May 18 (Thursday) and Islamic Studies paper on May 19, 2023 (Friday), respectively.

Students could get their revised roll number slips from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk while more information in that regard could be obtained from Matric Branch BISE during office hours through telephone numbers 041-2517710-11, he added.