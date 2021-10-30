New Zealand govt to support students to re-engage in classroom learning when possible

Children and young people in New Zealand's largest city Auckland will get support from the government for getting back to classroom learning when allowed by circumstances, said Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti on Saturday

WELLINGTON, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Children and young people in New Zealand's largest city Auckland will get support from the government for getting back to classroom learning when allowed by circumstances, said education Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti on Saturday.

The government support will cover the rest of this year and into 2022, according to the officials. Auckland has been in a lockdown since mid-August over the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

New Zealand recorded 160 new community cases of COVID-19, marking a record of daily cases in the current outbreak, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday.

Of the new community cases, 151 were detected in Auckland.

"Restrictions in Auckland and long periods of distance learning will have impacted on the progress of some children and young people. We are providing nearly 15 million New Zealand Dollars (10.75 million U.S. dollars) to help them to get back into learning in the classroom as soon as it is safe for them to do so," Hipkins said.