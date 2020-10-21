Newly-renovated, extended building of UVAS Pet Centre inaugurated

Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha inaugurated newly-renovated and extended state-of-the-art building of the Pet Centre of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore here Wednesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st October, 2020) Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha inaugurated newly-renovated and extended state-of-the-art building of the Pet Centre of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore here Wednesday.



UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Chairman Department of Surgery & Pet Centre Prof Dr Asim Khalid, Barrister Nudra Abdul-Majeed, Col (retd) KM Roy and a large number of stakeholders from public and private sector, veterinary professionals & pet practitioners, pet lovers, UVAS faculty members and students were present.



Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that development of every UVAS department has stories for the uplift of university and Pet Centre is an example for others.

He appreciated the day and night efforts of the Pet Centre staff for successfully completing its renovation. He lauded 24/7 services of the Pet Centre and disease diagnostic facilities for the better health and welfare of pets.

He acknowledged the role of Prof Dr Asim Khalid in the curricular and extra-curricular activities of UVAS. He emphasized that a CT scan machine is direly need at the Pet Centre diagnostic of pets diseases.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nasim Ahmad said that upgradation of the historical Pet Centre

was the right step at the right time as the number of cases had grown from 15 in 2002 to an average of 300 plus in 2020 and its scope enhanced.

He said it was former vice-chancellor Prof Talat Pasha’s vision that today the Pet Centre has all services of medicine, surgery, postgraduate teaching and pharmacy under one roof. He said that upgradation was planned in 2016, civil work started in March 2018 and completed in 2020.

He said that all the upgradation work costing Rs 33 million has been done by the university from its own resources. He said that the university aspires to upgrade it further, enhance its services, and computerize its system.

He also urged initiating a “Friends of Pet Centre.” He thanked Barrister Nudra Abdul-Majeed for a donation of one million rupees for the Pet Centre.

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that UVAS is a flagship university of veterinary education in Pakistan and its veterinary curriculum is regularly updated according to modern day needs.

Dr Musaddiq Asif talked about pet nutrition. Prof Dr Asim Khalid gave a detailed presentation on “Heritage Renovated for Future Generation” highlighting 105-year services and historic importance of Pet Centre.

He also spoke about the Pet Centre’s multiple renovation phases. He said that the Pet Centre is comprised of a counseling room, a waiting hall, separate examination rooms for dogs and cats, operation theaters, surgeon scrub room, animal preparation room, animal recovery and intensive care rooms, dog and cat wards, vaccination room and pharmacy, etc.

He said Pet Centre is providing latest disease diagnostic facilities including ultrasound, blood tests and endoscopy. He said pet centre providing internship opportunities and imparting practical knowledge through training workshops and seminars to students, pet practitioners and professionals from all over Pakistan.

Barrister Nudra Abdul-Majeed, Col (retd) KM Roy also spoke on the occasion.

Later Prof Pasha along with Prof Nasim visited different sections of the Pet Centre and reviewed available facilities for the treatment of pets.



Meanwhile Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired a certificate distribution ceremony held at the Veterinary Academy and distributed certificated among 18 faculty members who qualified the online courses & foreign trainings successfully.

The training was organised under the project “In-Service Training of Advance Veterinary Education and Professional Development for Veterinary Professionals”.