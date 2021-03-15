NFEH, NUST sign MoU to collectively do nation-building activities

The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) and the National Forum for Environment & Health (NFEH) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise the long-standing bilateral partnership between the two organisations

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15rd March, 2021) The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) and the National Forum for Environment & Health (NFEH) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise the long-standing bilateral partnership between the two organisations. The MoU was signed at NUST main campus.

At the ceremony, Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and Mr Naeem Qureshi, President NFEH, expressed their resolve to collectively contribute to nation-building initiatives.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were MrPro-Rector Research, Innovation and Commercialization Dr. Nassar Ikram، Anis H Younus, President CSR Club Pakistan, and some notable members from the corporate sector. A guided tour of the campus was also arranged for the guests, including National Science & Technology Park #NSTP and N-ovative Health Technologies #NHT. The team NFEH also did tree plantation on the occasion in its resolve to increase green cover in the country.