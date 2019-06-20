NHA offers Internship to 83 national & foreign universities student

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Communications has undertaken arrangements to offer Internship to 83 students of national as well as foreign universities in various departments of National Highway Authority NHA ).

The decision had been taken as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding provision of necessary training to the talented students of the universities so that they could play their due role in national development schemes, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The programme would help students to flourish their natural caliber while the skills provided in training courses would also prove useful in their practical life.

The NHA has already issued letters to the concerned universities for the said internship programme in ongoing year.