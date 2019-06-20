UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHA Offers Internship To 83 National & Foreign Universities Student

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:15 PM

NHA offers Internship to 83 national & foreign universities student

The Ministry of Communications has undertaken arrangements to offer Internship to 83 students of national as well as foreign universities in various departments of National Highway Authority (NHA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Communications has undertaken arrangements to offer Internship to 83 students of national as well as foreign universities in various departments of National Highway Authority (NHA).

The decision had been taken as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding provision of necessary training to the talented students of the universities so that they could play their due role in national development schemes, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The programme would help students to flourish their natural caliber while the skills provided in training courses would also prove useful in their practical life.

The NHA has already issued letters to the concerned universities for the said internship programme in ongoing year.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister NHA

Recent Stories

Tribal people hails KP Govt for allocationg huge f ..

57 seconds ago

Putin promises brighter future as marathon phone-i ..

59 seconds ago

Iran Files Complaint With UN Over US Aerial Drone ..

1 minute ago

Russian Upper House Speaker Matviyenko to Meet Wit ..

1 minute ago

Putin Expects to Continue Dialogue on Peace Treaty ..

5 minutes ago

Saad Rafique attends National Assembly Session aft ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.