UrduPoint.com

NIFTH To Hold Exhibition Of Rare Documents,books, Photographs Of Leaders

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

NIFTH to hold exhibition of rare documents,books, photographs of leaders

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) will hold an exhibition of rare documents, books and photographs on founding father Quaid-e-Azam M.A.Jinnah and Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan on Friday at Pakistan National Monument Museum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) will hold an exhibition of rare documents, books and photographs on founding father Quaid-e-Azam M.A.Jinnah and Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan on Friday at Pakistan National Monument Museum.

The exhibition will be organized in collaboration with National Archives of Pakistan (NAP) and National library of Pakistan (NLP).

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said, NIFTH has established a thematic Museum known as "Pakistan National Monument Museum" at Islamabad depicting history, birth, freedom movement and development of Pakistan after emergence in 1947 in a three-dimensional creative manner.

He said Museum would also showcases achievements of our national heroes who contributed for creation of Pakistan.

These include founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, national poet/ philosopher Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal and other prominent leaders.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Muhammad Ali Jinnah Liaquat Ali Khan

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

7 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season ..

HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season two with a star-studded line-u ..

11 minutes ago
 Development Financial Institutions key to driving ..

Development Financial Institutions key to driving global economic recovery in po ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabia with explosive drone

14 minutes ago
 ECP apologizes over cancellation of Pakistan tour

ECP apologizes over cancellation of Pakistan tour

14 minutes ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.