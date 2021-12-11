NIM delegation visits University of Sialkot

A 8-member delegation of National Institute of Management (NIM), Lahore visited the University of Sialkot (USKT), here on Saturday

Registrar USKT Muhammad Yaqoob welcomed the delegation.

The delegation met the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saeed Ul Hassan of University. The VC briefed the delegation regarding the history and evolution of the University.

Later, the delegation of NIM also met the Executive Director Rehan Younas and discussed the issues of mutual concerns.