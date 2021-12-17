NIM striving to equip bureaucracy with requisite knowledge, skills: DG

Director General, National Institute of Management Peshawar (NIM) Usman Gull Friday said that the institute was striving persistently to equip the bureaucracy with requisite knowledge, skills and attitude

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Director General, National Institute of Management Peshawar (NIM) Usman Gull Friday said that the institute was striving persistently to equip the bureaucracy with requisite knowledge, skills and attitude.

Addressing the participants of graduation ceremony of 32nd Mid-Career Management Course here, he stressed upon the officers that they must make themselves answerable for the taxpayers money being invested on their capacity building.

He said public servants must be prepared to tackle the incessant social, economic and technological challenges dawning upon the contemporary world, adding that in these tumultuous and testing times, bureaucracy has to carry the hopes of nation by becoming the true servants of the masses and the guardians of their rights.

The DG said that bureaucracy has to show strength of character and self-belief to act as a strong pillar for the state.

He reiterated that bureaucracy has proven its resolve and capacity to perform under the most trying circumstances. Now, it is critically important that government servants employ their enhanced and refined knowledge, skills and attitudes to ensure stability and progress in the post-COVID era.

He expressed hope that civil servants will continue to perform to the best of their abilities in championing the cause of the underprivileged and marginalized.

Later on, Usman Gul awarded Course Completion Certificates to 39 officers of the 32nd Mid-Career Management.