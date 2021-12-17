UrduPoint.com

NIM Striving To Equip Bureaucracy With Requisite Knowledge, Skills: DG

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 04:54 PM

NIM striving to equip bureaucracy with requisite knowledge, skills: DG

Director General, National Institute of Management Peshawar (NIM) Usman Gull Friday said that the institute was striving persistently to equip the bureaucracy with requisite knowledge, skills and attitude

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Director General, National Institute of Management Peshawar (NIM) Usman Gull Friday said that the institute was striving persistently to equip the bureaucracy with requisite knowledge, skills and attitude.

Addressing the participants of graduation ceremony of 32nd Mid-Career Management Course here, he stressed upon the officers that they must make themselves answerable for the taxpayers money being invested on their capacity building.

He said public servants must be prepared to tackle the incessant social, economic and technological challenges dawning upon the contemporary world, adding that in these tumultuous and testing times, bureaucracy has to carry the hopes of nation by becoming the true servants of the masses and the guardians of their rights.

The DG said that bureaucracy has to show strength of character and self-belief to act as a strong pillar for the state.

He reiterated that bureaucracy has proven its resolve and capacity to perform under the most trying circumstances. Now, it is critically important that government servants employ their enhanced and refined knowledge, skills and attitudes to ensure stability and progress in the post-COVID era.

He expressed hope that civil servants will continue to perform to the best of their abilities in championing the cause of the underprivileged and marginalized.

Later on, Usman Gul awarded Course Completion Certificates to 39 officers of the 32nd Mid-Career Management.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Progress Money Government Best

Recent Stories

Japan may continue tough border restrictions, move ..

Japan may continue tough border restrictions, move up third vaccination shots

29 seconds ago
 Russia Ready to Start Security Talks With US 'Even ..

Russia Ready to Start Security Talks With US 'Even Tomorrow' - Foreign Ministry

30 seconds ago
 IGP suspends police station head on citizen's comp ..

IGP suspends police station head on citizen's complaint

34 seconds ago
 Agreements on Putin-Macron Meeting Exist, But Matt ..

Agreements on Putin-Macron Meeting Exist, But Matter Not Discussed in Practice - ..

7 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 AG Starts Filling Pipeline's Second ..

Nord Stream 2 AG Starts Filling Pipeline's Second String With Gas

7 minutes ago
 Cuba detects 4 more Omicron cases

Cuba detects 4 more Omicron cases

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.