Ninth class exams to continue as per scheduled

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Examinations of class 9th under BISE will be conducted as scheduled in the date sheet despite the closure of schools and colleges for a week on account of COVID-19 situation in Punjab.

A spokesperson for Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) on Monday said that the remaining papers of 9th class would be conducted as per scheduled date sheet though educational institutions were closed from Sept 6 to 11 Sept in wake of Coronavirus.

He said that students could visit board's website www.bisemultan.edu.pk for further assistance or they could also contact Public Relation Officer at 061-9210025 and 061-9210026 during office hours for any information.