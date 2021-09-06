UrduPoint.com

Ninth Class Exams To Continue As Per Scheduled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:56 PM

Ninth class exams to continue as per scheduled

Examinations of class 9th under BISE will be conducted as scheduled in the date sheet despite the closure of schools and colleges for a week on account of COVID-19 situation in Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Examinations of class 9th under BISE will be conducted as scheduled in the date sheet despite the closure of schools and colleges for a week on account of COVID-19 situation in Punjab.

A spokesperson for Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) on Monday said that the remaining papers of 9th class would be conducted as per scheduled date sheet though educational institutions were closed from Sept 6 to 11 Sept in wake of Coronavirus.

He said that students could visit board's website www.bisemultan.edu.pk for further assistance or they could also contact Public Relation Officer at 061-9210025 and 061-9210026 during office hours for any information.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Visit BISE From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000

41 seconds ago
 Special ceremony held in Sialkot to mark Defence D ..

Special ceremony held in Sialkot to mark Defence Day

42 seconds ago
 Turkey seeks negative PCR test for public intercit ..

Turkey seeks negative PCR test for public intercity travel

44 seconds ago
 Climate crisis to "wreak havoc" on coal-reliant Au ..

Climate crisis to "wreak havoc" on coal-reliant Australian economy: UN climate a ..

50 seconds ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

9 minutes ago
 Dengue spread confirmed in 19 KP districts with to ..

Dengue spread confirmed in 19 KP districts with toll reaching 248

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.