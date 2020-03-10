UrduPoint.com
Ninth Class Exams To Start From Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 03:11 PM

Ninth class exams to start from tomorrow

Annual examinations of ninth class of this year will commence under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad here from Wednesday (tomorrow)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) : Annual examinations of ninth class of this year will commence under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad here from Wednesday (tomorrow).

Shehnaz Alvi Controller Examinations BISE said Tuesday that all arrangements have been completed to start ninth class exams in a most befitting manner.

She said that as many as 185,382 students will appear in ninth class examinations from Faisalabad division. Therefore, BISE has established 535 examination centers in districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

Giving some details, she said that 82779 male students including 74718 regular and 8061 private candidates will take part in science group exams while 16135 male students including 11525 regular and 4610 private candidates will appear in arts group examinations.

Similarly, 59707 female students including 54599 regular and 5108 private candidates will take part in science group exams whereas 26761 female students including 22069 regular and 4692 private candidates will appear in arts group examinations, she added.

She said that 328 examination centers were established in Faisalabad, 36 in Chiniot, 85 in Jhang and 86 centers in Toba Tek Singh.

She said that various checking teams have also been constituted to conduct surprise checking of the examination centers to check use of unfair means for solving question papers.

Roll number slips have also been dispatched to the private candidates at their given postal addresses whereas the regular students can get the same from their respective education institutions.

If any student failed to receive roll number slip, he should download it from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk or immediately contact BISE Matric Branch positively or through telephone numbers 041-2517710 and 041-9330366, she added.

