Nisar Khuhro Holds Meeting With VC Sindh University

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:08 PM

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Universities and Boards, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro Thursday visited the University of Sindh and held meeting with the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat at his camp office

According to university spokesman, Focal Person Sindh University Campus Larkana Prof. Dr. Azhar Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, academic and administrative issues were discussed including inauguration of new building of Sindh University Campus Larkana, arrangement of Sindh University Convocation and the prospect of the meeting of Sindh University Senate in the immediate future.

The advisor appreciated the role of the University of Sindh and its sub-campuses under able leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr. Burfat in imparting quality higher education to the youth at their doorsteps.

Future line of action was also considered as regarded further improvement in the academic excellence at the University of Sindh and its sub-campuses, the spokesman informed.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and Dr. Azhar Ali shah Shah thanked Nisar Khuhro for his continued help and support to University of Sindh in general and Sindh University Campus Larkana in particular.

