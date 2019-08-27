UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nisar Presents Thesis For Award Of Ph.D In Education

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 06:36 PM

Nisar presents thesis for award of Ph.D in education

Muhammad Nisar, a Ph.D research scholar in Education Department has submitted his thesis on "An analysis of Classroom management practices used by secondary schools teachers in KP, Pakistan" to the University in partial fulfillment of the requirement for the award of Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Muhammad Nisar, a Ph.D research scholar in education Department has submitted his thesis on "An analysis of Classroom management practices used by secondary schools teachers in KP, Pakistan" to the University in partial fulfillment of the requirement for the award of Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Education.

An Oral Examination (Public Defense) is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 12th September, 2019, at 10.30 AM in the Video conference Room of the University.

All those having interest in the said research work, are cordially invited to attend the Public Defense.

The participants would be allowed to raise relevant questions after the presentation by the scholar, for further judgment and evaluation of the student. It was notified by Controller of Examinations Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Student Doctor Oral September 2019

Recent Stories

Muharramul Haram Coordination Cell setup

1 minute ago

Open trial for selection of women football players ..

1 minute ago

Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company establishes C ..

1 minute ago

Amal Al Qubaisi receives UK Minister of State for ..

37 minutes ago

UAE continuing strategy of women’s empowerment: ..

37 minutes ago

Effective policing measures being adopted to win p ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.