Nisar presents thesis for award of Ph.D in education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Muhammad Nisar, a Ph.D research scholar in education Department has submitted his thesis on "An analysis of Classroom management practices used by secondary schools teachers in KP Pakistan " to the University in partial fulfillment of the requirement for the award of Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Education

An Oral Examination (Public Defense) is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 12th September, 2019, at 10.30 AM in the Video conference Room of the University.

All those having interest in the said research work, are cordially invited to attend the Public Defense.

The participants would be allowed to raise relevant questions after the presentation by the scholar, for further judgment and evaluation of the student. It was notified by Controller of Examinations Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar.