NISE To Develop Uniform Sign Language Books Within Next Six Months

Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

NISE to develop uniform sign language books within next six months

National Institute of Special Education (NISE) will complete the process of developing and designing the uniform sign language books for hearing impaired persons within the next six months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :National Institute of Special education (NISE) will complete the process of developing and designing the uniform sign language books for hearing impaired persons within the next six months.

According to an official source, the institute had already initiated the process to develop and design the uniform sign language books in 2019-2020 and will be able to complete this task tentatively within next six months.

The stakeholders such as hearing impaired persons, representatives of Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and sign language experts from all provinces are actively involved to complete the task of sign or silent language books.

The process of developing and designing uniform sign language books was started keeping in view the fact that the sign language for the hearing impaired children had been taught differently in different areas of country.

As language patterns (pronunciation, dialect etc.) of different areas vary, the changes are also visible in sign language users, the official source added.

