No compromise on education:Director Air University Multan campus Dr Ghulam Ali

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ):Director Air University Multan campus Dr Ghulam Ali said on Friday that the university was playing an important role in educating and training students to enable them to join the mainstream development process in their respective fields.

There is no compromise on education and discipline, he stated this while talking to a delegation of private schools' and colleges' principals.

Air university was among the top ten universities in the country and its Multan campus was the only one in south Punjab to introduce BS four-year programme in Aviation Management and second only after Islamia University Bahawalpur in developing cyber security professionals, tipped by experts as the most sought after professionals in the job market.

Earlier Head of the Business Administration department Dr Mian Muhammad Abbas briefed the delegates on the ongoing programmes at the university's Multan campus, adding, that new disciplines including aviation management and cyber security were introduced in Sep 2022.

The 4-year aviation management programme was being taught only at Air University in south Punjab and 25 students were enrolled in the pioneering batch.

He added that 40 students were doing first semester of BS cyber security, a programme that was introduced in Air University in south Punjab.

This programme was also being taught at Islamia University Bahawalpur, says an official when asked.

Head of Mathematics department Dr. Zubair Akbar Qureshi, HoD Computer Science Dr. Kaleem Razzaq Malik, assistant director Mumtaz Khan Niazi, and Admin officer Munir Ahmad were also present.