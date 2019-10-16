No compromise on standard of education: Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad

Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Zafar Ali Muhammad Shahi on Wednesday said that the provincial government was finalizing all steps to make education system more effective for ensuring achieving standard of knowledge in respective areas of the district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Zafar Ali Muhammad Shahi on Wednesday said that the provincial government was finalizing all steps to make education system more effective for ensuring achieving standard of knowledge in respective areas of the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on district education to review facilities of provision of education in the area, said press release issued here.

He said no compromise would be made on quality of education in Nasirabad district and directed the concerned officials to ensure attendance of teachers in educational institutions for improvement of student future.

He said the absent teachers are damaging system of education and possible efforts would be taken against those teachers who were found absent since long from their duties.

The Deputy Commissioner also instructed officials to accelerate monitoring process in educational institutes in order to address their related problems, saying provision of facilities was important in educational institution for teachers and students which would be helped in gaining of objectives knowledge in remote areas of the district.

He said teachers would be trained according to latest syllabus so that they could adopt modern teaching in educational institutions, saying motivation of students would also be enhanced to take participation in literature programs, games and other activities of education, aiming to improve capabilities of students from such activities.

District Education Officer (DEO), Hafizullah Khosa, District Health Officer (DHO) Abdul Manan Lakti, DOE Bakhtiar Ahmedi, Finance Officer Basheer Ahmed Sherazi attended the meeting.

Earlier, The Deputy Commissioner was briefed regarding education matters and provision of facilities of knowledge in detail by DEO Hafizullah Khosa.