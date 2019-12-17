UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Cut In Development Budget Of HEC: Planning Commission

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:20 PM

No cut in development budget of HEC: Planning Commission

The Planning Commission on Tuesday rejected some news reports published in a section of press giving the impression that the development spending in the Higher Education sector has been curtailed, saying that the federal government has no intention to cut the development budget of the sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Planning Commission on Tuesday rejected some news reports published in a section of press giving the impression that the development spending in the Higher Education sector has been curtailed, saying that the Federal government has no intention to cut the development budget of the sector.

"This impression is entirely wrong and contrary to the facts," a statement issued by the Commission said.

It said that the development expenditure of the Higher Education Commission had been increased from Rs 16.4 billion in 2017-18 to Rs 18.8 billion in 2018-19 which translated into an increase of 14.6%.

While the budget allocations were higher during both the years, the expenditure remained lower due to various factors peculiar to the higher education sector.

As against the actual expenditure of Rs 18.8 billion during the previous year, budgetary allocation of Rs 29.9 billion was available for the development projects of the HEC during the current financial year, the statement added.

Out of this, an amount of Rs 11.4 billion had already been authorized for expenditure by the planning division. While the remaining funds would be available during the year. It is expected that with an enhanced pace of project implementation, the HEC projects will utilize a much higher amount of funds during the current year as compared to the previous year.

The expenditure authorizations during the first 5 months of the year are a clear indication that Higher Education projects are being provided sufficient resources for their development needs.

Related Topics

Education Budget HEC From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Italian Ambassador

36 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in Arab world in ‘National Trade ..

36 minutes ago

Qasr Al Hosn’s Musalla wins top award at World A ..

51 minutes ago

Abe-Rouhani Summit to Contribute to Japan's Effort ..

15 seconds ago

Pope Francis Abolishes Pontifical Secrecy for Sex ..

17 seconds ago

More teenagers vaping nicotine than flavours : Stu ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.