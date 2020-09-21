No teacher affected with corona in Faisalabad: CEO education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The COVID-19 tests of 1,500 school teachers were conducted in the district and no teacher was affected with it so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 tests of 1,500 school teachers were conducted in the district and no teacher was affected with it so far.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Ali Ahmad Siyan, samplings of students in 1,800 schools had also been collected.

He said implementation on corona SOPs was being ensured and school headshad been directed to follow government instructions strictly.