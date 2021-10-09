Noor-ul-Akbar Defends PhD Thesis
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Dr Noor-ul-Akbar defended his PhD thesis in Zoology at Kohat University of Science and Technology.
"Genetic and molecular investigation of IL-12 RB1 deficiency in tuberculosis patients" was his title.
Professor Dr Shahid Niaz Khan was his Supervisor while Dr Taj Ali Khan Associate Professor Khyber Medical University Peshawar was his co-supervisor.