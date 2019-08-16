Noreen Shafi defends her M.Phil thesis

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Noreen Shafi an M.Phil scholar of urdu Department Qurtuba University Peshawar has successfully defended her research thesis in a public interest at varsity campus.

The topic of her M.Phil thesis was 'Halka Arbab-e-Zouk Peshawar for in the promotion of Urdu poetry'. Dr.

Satar Khan Khattak Department of Urdu Qurtuba University supervised her M.Phil thesis.

Her research thesis has comprehensively had details of poetic work of "Halka Arbab-e-Zouk Peshawar.

She defended her thesis before the external supervisor Dr. Rubina of Urdu Department NUML University Islamabad. Dr. Robina along with other scholars and participants have appreciated Noreen Shafi for selecting such important topic of ignored circle 'Halka Arbab-e-Zouk Peshawar'.

