Northampton University, University of Karachi likely to introduce UK qualifying law degree

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :A two-member delegation from University of Northampton, United Kingdom on Tuesday visited University of Karachi to discuss the possibilities of collaboration in the discipline of law between the two universities.

Vice Chancellor University of Northampton Professor Nick Petford and Dean Academic Partnerships Professor Hastings McKenzie held a detailed meeting with KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

KU Registrar, Deans of all faculties, Advisor campus security affairs, student's advisor, Deputy Director finance, President Karachi University Teachers Society and faculty members of school of Law, KU attended. Also, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto University of Law, Justice Zia Perwez, and the coordinator Sindh Inter-University Consortium Moshahid Zuberi attended, said a KU press release.

The foreign delegates briefed the KU administration and faculty members about the program offered by the Northampton University and their services in the discipline of law.

VC Northampton University Professor Nick Petford expressed that the British University was willing to be a partner with Pakistani universities for advancement of studies and promotion of law.

He said that University of Northampton had designed a program to offer full range of knowledge to students.

That is why, students of different continents were part of law studies offered by the Northampton University.

The curriculum had been designed to facilitate students, who did not come to UK and completed their degree in the motherland countries, at very reasonable tuition fees, he said adding that the University of Northampton would be working in partnership with the KU to deliver degrees by franchise arrangement.

Meanwhile, the Dean, Academic Partnerships, University of Northampton, Professor Hastings McKenzie, shared that main purpose of the visit was to discuss the possibility of collaboration with the Karachi University and University of Northampton was expecting that it would get final nod in coming days.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that the offer would benefit the students as well as the faculty of School of Law and expressed hope that the University of Karachi would avail this opportunity to facilitate its students.

Earlier, a faculty member through a presentation shared history and background of the School of Law and program offered at the faculty. Another presentation was given to the visitors to briefed them about past and present of the Karachi University whereas the deans briefly shed lights on the programs offered in their respective disciplines.