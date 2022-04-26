Northwest School of Medicine holds seminar to highlight World Immunization Week

Community Medicine Department, Northwest School of Medicine NWSM arranged a seminar in collaboration with UNICEF regarding the importance of immunization in children and adults to prevent diseases and death among the population of the world

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Community Medicine Department, Northwest school of Medicine NWSM arranged a seminar in collaboration with UNICEF regarding the importance of immunization in children and adults to prevent diseases and death among the population of the world.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the seminar was organized in connection with World Immunization Week observed globally every year in April to highlight collective action which is needed to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.

The World Immunization Week theme for 2022 is "A Long Life for All is not a promise - it's an ambition because everyone deserves a chance at a fulfilling life".

Dr. Kamran Qureshi (Immunization officer, UNICEF) gave a detailed presentation regarding the importance, current situation and future goals regarding the immunization program in Pakistan.

"The ultimate goal of World Immunization Week is for more people � and their communities � to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases" he informed the audience.

Vaccines have been comprehensively saving lives since 1796. Across two and a quarter centuries, billions of people have lived longer lives.

"However, due to cultural and religious taboos, Pakistan is lagging behind in universal vaccination of all its population", he argued.

Dr. Waqar Ali, HoD, Public Health Community Medicine, NWSM, informed the participants, "Vaccines provide opportunity and hope for all of us to enjoy a more fulfilling life. And that's something we should all be united to promote. Wild poliovirus is still prevalent in Pakistan and Afghanistan and hampering its progress".

The students of NWSM later distributed pamphlets and flyers among patients to sensitize the public about the importance of vaccination.