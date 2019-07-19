Now students of Madaris would have more career opportunities and they could join even defence forces, become doctors, engineers etc: Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ):Shafqat Mahmood said that now students of Madaris would have more career opportunities and they could join even defence forces, become doctors, engineers etc.

He said that the main objective behind this exercise was to streamline these Madrassas while the government would offer full support to the registered seminaries to open their bank accounts and other issues.

He said that the Ministry of Education would set up 12 regional centres in different parts of the country to facilitate the registration of the Madaris and other support including assistance for their foreign students.

He said that it was already decided that all Madaris would be registered through approved registration form. He added in case of failing in registration of Madaris, the federal government would close down such Madrassa.

He said that there was a basic obligation for all Madaris to avoid involving in spreading hatred and sectarianism otherwise their registration would be cancelled.

He said that few decisions were made in last meeting with Ittehad Tanzimat Madaris Pakistan on May 6 while remaining decisions were made in today's meeting with their leadership.

He made it clear that the government was not taking over Madaris but it actually started assisting Madaris keeping in view their effective role in the society.

He said the government was diligently working to introduce a uniform curriculum for all educational institutes of the country and negotiations were going on with religious seminaries, with respect to the system of examination.

He said that depending on availability of funds, the government would also financially assist these Madaris.

He said that there was no need to involve politics in Madrassas and they should pay focus only on their primary objective of imparting religious education.