UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Now Students Of Madaris Would Have More Career Opportunities And They Could Join Even Defence Forces, Become Doctors, Engineers Etc: Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:04 AM

Now students of Madaris would have more career opportunities and they could join even defence forces, become doctors, engineers etc: Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood

Shafqat Mahmood said that now students of Madaris would have more career opportunities and they could join even defence forces, become doctors, engineers etc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ):Shafqat Mahmood said that now students of Madaris would have more career opportunities and they could join even defence forces, become doctors, engineers etc.

He said that the main objective behind this exercise was to streamline these Madrassas while the government would offer full support to the registered seminaries to open their bank accounts and other issues.

He said that the Ministry of Education would set up 12 regional centres in different parts of the country to facilitate the registration of the Madaris and other support including assistance for their foreign students.

He said that it was already decided that all Madaris would be registered through approved registration form. He added in case of failing in registration of Madaris, the federal government would close down such Madrassa.

He said that there was a basic obligation for all Madaris to avoid involving in spreading hatred and sectarianism otherwise their registration would be cancelled.

He said that few decisions were made in last meeting with Ittehad Tanzimat Madaris Pakistan on May 6 while remaining decisions were made in today's meeting with their leadership.

He made it clear that the government was not taking over Madaris but it actually started assisting Madaris keeping in view their effective role in the society.

He said the government was diligently working to introduce a uniform curriculum for all educational institutes of the country and negotiations were going on with religious seminaries, with respect to the system of examination.

He said that depending on availability of funds, the government would also financially assist these Madaris.

He said that there was no need to involve politics in Madrassas and they should pay focus only on their primary objective of imparting religious education.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Bank May All Government

Recent Stories

Trump Now Says US Mulling Sanctions on Turkey Over ..

28 minutes ago

Four People Killed, 30 Injured in Bus Crash in Cen ..

29 minutes ago

US Senate Advances Nominations for Defense Secreta ..

29 minutes ago

Naftogaz Agrees With EC Proposal on Gas Transit, R ..

29 minutes ago

Iran May Change Defense Strategy to Offensive in R ..

29 minutes ago

All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.