NSU To Train Technical Staff For Mobile Manufacturing Units

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 01:54 PM

National Skills University (NSU) was aiming at training the technical staff for the upcoming multinational mobile phone production units in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :National Skills University (NSU) was aiming at training the technical staff for the upcoming multinational mobile phone production units in Pakistan.

Talking to APP here on Monday Dr. Arslan Ahmed, Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering & Technology said that several multinational companies would start their production in Pakistan and NSU had started certificate courses to fulfill the gap of technical personnel.

He said that any candidate who had passed 8th grade would be eligible to apply for the certificate course. "University is offering free certificate course in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)", he informed.

He maintained that the courses which are not in collaboration with NAVTTC would have affordable fees because NSU was a degree awarding institute itself.

He said that starting salary of technicians was around 60 to 80 thousand and NSU was also planning to sign memorandums of understanding with mobile manufacturing companies after which jobs would be offered to the candidates right after completion of the course.

He said that two batches had already completed their certification and the graduates were successful in getting the jobs and setting their workshops.

He informed that the hostel facility was also available at NSU for the students coming from far-flung areas.

