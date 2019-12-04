NTSAarranged get togetherto pay rich tribute to retired employees of UVAS

The Non-Teaching Staff Association (NTSA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged get together to pay rich tribute to grade 1 to grade 17 retired employees of UVAS here in City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019) The Non-Teaching Staff Association (NTSA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged get together to pay rich tribute to grade 1 to grade 17 retired employees of UVAS here in City Campus Lahore.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani presided over the ceremony while Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf,President(NTSA)Muhammad Arif, Qazi Muhammad Akram, Muhammad AslamSiddiqui and a large number of retired employees fromacross the country were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof DrMasoodRabbani said that all the retired employees of UVAS contributed theirs pivotal role especially in the up gradation of Collage of Veterinary Science (CVS) Lahore into University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences UVAS Lahore.

He lauded their day and night services in theirs concerning fields for the progress of UVAS. He said due to collective effort of old employees UVAS ranked among top 10 universities of Pakistanin overall ranking of universitiesby the Higher Education Commission(HEC). Muhammad Arif said that all retired employee efforts and day and night services were actually behind the progress of university.