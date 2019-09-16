NTU inks MoU with Uzbek University

National Textile University (NTU) on Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NIET University, Uzbekistan for exchange of faculty and students of both the universities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ):National Textile University (NTU) on Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NIET University, Uzbekistan for exchange of faculty and students of both the universities.

Prof Dr Tanvir Hussain Rector NTU Faisalabad and Senator Odiljon Mamatkarimov Rector NIET University Uzbekistan signed the MOU.

A 5-member delegation of NIET University Uzbekistan comprising Rector, Odiljon and Vice-Chancellor Avazbek Obidov, Dean of Faculty Umarjon Melibaev, Mansurjon Mansurjon, Specialist of Foreign Languages NIET reached at Faisalabad from Uzbekistan to sign this MOU whereas the NTU Rector Prof.

Dr. Tanvir Hussain was assisted by Dr. Yasir Nawab Dean Faulty of Engineering, Dr. Zafar Jawaid, Director Human and Social Sciences and NTU Registrar Suleman Saif.

Speaking on the occasion, Rector NIET University Uzbekistan Mr. Odiljon and Rector NTU Faisalabad Dr. Tanvir Hussain opined that after signing the MOU between the two leading universities, their faculty members and students would take the opportunity of higher education in both the countries which would reciprocally enhance their professional and technical skills.