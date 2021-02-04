NTU to develop auxiliary industry by using its waste:Dr Hafsa

Academia of the National Textile University (NTU) was working to develop an auxiliary industry of the textile sector by using its waste, said Engineer Dr. Hafsa Jamshaid Group Leader Protective Textile Research Group of the NTU

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Academia of the National Textile University (NTU) was working to develop an auxiliary industry of the textile sector by using its waste, said Engineer Dr. Hafsa Jamshaid Group Leader Protective Textile Research Group of the NTU.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, she said that a project in-line with the vision of the incumbent government was undertaken through industry-academia linkages.

She said that a team of NTU and Diamond Industries worked collectively on two separate projects by efficiently consuming textile waste which was produced in tons in Faisalabad and was a major cause of concern for the environmentalists. The team successfully used this textile waste to produce sustainable and marketable products on a commercial basis like sun-shades, rugs and mats.

She added that it will help in developing a new auxiliary industry which will play a pivotal role in containing pollution. "It will also create new job opportunities in addition to gearing up the pace of industrial production", she said and added that Mr. Khurrum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Diamond industries and NTU team collaborated in developing new technology which will also improve air quality index in Faisalabad.

Quoting a market survey Dr. Hafsa Jamshaid said that products developed with cotton waste were durable and its demand was gradually increasing in the local market.