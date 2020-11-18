NTUF invites applications for Ehsaas scholarship program

National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) has invited applications from its students for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship program (phase-II)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) has invited applications from its students for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship program (phase-II).

A spokesman of the university said that newly admitted students of semester 2020 are eligible for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program if they were from deserving families.

The eligible students can apply for Ehsaas scholarship program through HEC online application portal https://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk till November 30.

" A copy of the application forms along with necessary documents including photo copies of CNIC/B-Form, Father's/Mother's/Guardian's CNIC, salary slip/income certificate, last fee receipts, passport size photographs, picture of applicant's house should be submitted in the office of Student Advisor NTUF upto December 2", he added.