NUML achieves 601-800 world universities in THE Impact ranking 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :National University of Modern Languages (NUML) has attained yet another milestone by achieving 601-800 global ranking by Times Higher education (THE) Impact Ranking 2022.

According to details, NUML has achieved 11th position among Pakistani universities. It has also been ranked in 4th position at Pakistan level in the category of "Quality Education".

The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking is the only global ranking that assesses universities' impact on society in line with the SDGs.

NUML participated for the first time in THE Impact Rankings and the results are quite hopeful.

Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) felicitated the whole team involved in the process and appreciate the efforts of Pro Rector Research & Strategic Initiatives Dr. Zubair Iqbal and Pro Rector Academics Prof Dr. Safeer Awan and their teams for their tremendous efforts to achieve such a success.

Rector said that NUML will continue its efforts to further improve the world and as well as local ranking.