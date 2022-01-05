NUML arrange talk on 'Religion, tolerance and peace building'

NUML Dialogue Forum, an academic initiative of National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad arranged a talk on Religion, Tolerance and Peace building" with a view to comprehended role of religion in ensuring peace, promoting tolerance and unity in the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :NUML Dialogue Forum, an academic initiative of National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad arranged a talk on Religion, Tolerance and Peace building" with a view to comprehended role of religion in ensuring peace, promoting tolerance and unity in the society.

This forum is aimed to generate dialogue on issues central to the Pakistani society.

This interactive dialogue, which was chaired by Rector NUML, Major General Muhammad Jafar HI (M) (R) lasted for more than a hour and raised some key issues and generated debate around interface between religion and politics and its impact on Pakistani society.

Among speakers, Dean faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Mustafeez Alvi, Dean Faculty of Languages Dr Jamel Jaami and Dr. Noor Hayat Head of Islamic study department NUML answered the range of questions on areas like, countering violence, rationale behind extreme behaviours, politicisation of religion and role of young people in promoting peaceful Pakistan.

The students also highlighted the need for more wider and open debate on various dimensions of religion augmenting peace and inclusion in the society.

While responding speakers highlighted the need to promote values of tolerance, justice, and dialogue to better comprehend the nuances of peaceful and just society. Students while commenting also highlighted need to reclaim civic spaces and out rightly shunned violent tendencies in the name of religion.

While highlighting the need for more proactive role by universities, speakers stressed on the proactive role by academia and civil society to educate and aware wider section of society.

In charge NUML dialogue Forum Dr. Waqas Ali thanked the audience and informed about the second phase of same dialogue in coming days.