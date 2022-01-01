NUML awards 356 degrees, 14 gold medals to graduates of different programs

The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in its 16th Convocation held here on Saturday conferred degrees to as many as 356 students and 14 gold medals to the graduates of different programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in its 16th Convocation held here on Saturday conferred degrees to as many as 356 students and 14 gold medals to the graduates of different programs.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was the Chief Guest of the ceremony. In this Convocation Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd), Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali, Registrar, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, and a large number of students attended the Convocation.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that it is matter of great pleasure for him to attend the 16th Convocation of NUML as a Chief Guest.

He congratulated the students, their parents, and teachers on the successful completion of education. He said that teachers can make a nation and bring revolution if they do their work with dedication and devotion.

Speaker National Assembly while addressing the students emphasized that there are no shortcuts to the success, you have to work hard to achieve your aims.

He further said that you are the future of Pakistan, and your priority must remain to work for the country. Chief guest said that think big and do your utmost effort to attain if you do so Almighty will ease your ways towards your goals.

Speaker said that country is facing economic issues and government is striving hard to resolve all the issues to make Pakistan a prosperous and sovereign state.

Earlier, Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd) welcomed the honourable chief guest and highlighted the achievements and contributions made by NUML in various fields of education, especially oriental and occidental languages, being one of the largest language universities in Asia.

He said that NUML has 266 PhDs faculty members and 127 are in different phases to complete their degree soon NUML will have a great numbers of PhDs faculty to facilitate the students.

Rector said that two more campuses are also being opened one in Mirput (AJK) and other in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that NUML will do every effort to facilitate its students and students will remain the priority of the university.

He thanked the worthy chief guest for sparing time to grace the ceremony and also wished the students for their future endeavors.

He presented NUML memento to the chief guest. 11 faculty members were also awarded with certificates who had manged to publish maximum research articles in various journals.