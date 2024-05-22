NUML Convocation; 849 students conferred upon degrees

As many as 849 students were conferred upon degrees along with 47 students were awarded gold medals in the 23rd Convocation of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) held at the Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad on Wednesday

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed was the Chief Guest of the occasion.

Rector NUML, Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani HI (M) (Retd), Pro Rectors, Deans, Registrar, Directors, Heads of Departments, and a large number of students along with their parents also attended the Convocation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mukhtar congratulated the students, parents, and teachers on the successful completion of degrees in various disciplines.

He emphasized upon the importance of ethical outlook of the students besides mental and physical learning and said that it is your moral and intellectual duty to utilise your abilities and talents for the progress of your motherland and the prosperity of your fellow countrymen.

Chief guest said that NUML upholds first-rate standards of quality and performance as an educational institution, adding NUML has everything to offer you which you can make use of in order to seize the future opportunities.

He said that Pakistan is enriched with all kinds of natural resources and has very diverse culture and there is huge protentional to explore.

He was of the view that no country can progress without education and technology.

Earlier, Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Shahid Mahmood Kayani highlighted the achievements and contributions made by NUML in various fields of education.

While addressing the graduates Rector NUML said that you are the guardians of the future, entrusted with the noble task of employing your talents and insights for the advancement of humanity and the preservation of our world at large.

He further said that the journey ahead is filled with infinite possibilities, challenges to overcome, and dreams to realize.

The paths you choose to tread from here will not only define your own destinies but also have the power to shape the future of our nation and the world.