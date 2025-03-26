- Home
NUML, Education Ministry, & NAVTTC Join Hands To Launch Int'l Language Training For Students
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 07:31 PM
In a groundbreaking initiative to enhance global education and career prospects for students, the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFE&PT), and the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) have signed a tri-partite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce international language training for secondary and higher secondary students in the Federal Capital
This flagship program aims to equip 10,000 students over the next five years with language skills that will improve their access to higher education opportunities abroad and boost their competitiveness in the global job market. The initiative will offer training in eight international languages, including Japanese, Chinese, Korean, German, Arabic, Spanish, French, and Russian.
A high-profile signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Federal Education to mark the occasion, attended by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFE&PT), Rector NUML, Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani HI(M), Retired, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Special Secretary MoFE&PT, and Executive Director NAVTTC, Mr. Muhammad Aamir Jan.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui congratulated NUML and NAVTTC on launching this visionary initiative and commended the efforts of his team in making this collaboration possible.
He emphasized the significance of language proficiency in expanding educational and professional opportunities for Pakistan’s youth.
In the first phase of the project, NUML has already trained over 1,000 students in five international languages, setting the stage for the initiative’s expansion. Rector NUML, Maj Gen (R) Shahid Mahmood Kayani, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to national development and expressed gratitude to MoFE&PT for its continued support in advancing language education.
Highlighting the long-term impact of this initiative, Special Secretary MoFE&PT, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, emphasized the importance of equipping students with diverse linguistic skills to support their academic and professional growth.
The ceremony was also attended by Brig. Shahzad Munir, Director General NUML, Syed Junaid Akhlaq, Director General FDE, Joint Secretary MoFE&PT Capt. Asif Bhatti, Prof. Dr. Jamil Asghar Jami, Dean, Faculty of Languages NUML, and Dr. Syed Waqas Ali, Registrar NUML, among other distinguished guests.
With this initiative, NUML, FDE, and NAVTTC take a significant step towards empowering the youth of Pakistan, equipping them with essential language skills to thrive in an increasingly globalized world.
