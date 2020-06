NUML invites applications for admission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) invited applications for admission in various programmes at its Faisalabad campus.

According to a spokesman for the university, admissions had been offered in MA English Linguistics and Literature with Chinese Language as additional subject, MBA, MBA Executive, MCom, BBA (Honors) with Chinese Language Course, BBA (marketing, HRM and Finance), BS Accounting & Finance, BS English, Diploma in English Language, Certificates in English Language, Korean Language, Chinese Language and IELTS.

The candidates could submit their applications online through university website online admission.numl.edu.pk up to August 15. More information could be obtained fromAdmission Office NUML Faisalabad Campus through telephone number 041-9330572 andmobile phone number 0304-1138532, the spokesman added.