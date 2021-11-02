NUML organises awareness excursion at trail 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) society of the National University of Modern languages (NUML), Rawalpindi Branch organized a tree plantation and cleanliness drive at Trails 5, Margalla Hills.

A group of 50 students of NUML Rawalpindi participated in the activity held on Tuesday and later they went for hiking to highlight the importance of physical training in daily life.

Students were divided into groups to plant trees in the designated area of the trail and cleared the track from garbage to endorse Prime Minister's clean green Pakistan initiative.

On the occasion a faculty member Ayesha Shakoor addressed the students and highlighted the importance of the activity and role of youth in the development of the country.

She said basic purpose of the excursion was to aware the students about their social responsibilities and to make them better citizens of the country.

The three senior semesters of Management Sciences department of NUML Rawalpindi actively participated in the activity. The group planted more than fifteen trees as their share for the conservation of the environment.

The students were carrying banners and play cards bearing slogans in the support of PM's initiative.