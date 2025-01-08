Open Menu

NUML Signs MoU With Hunerkada To Foster 'Arts And Design Education'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 08:31 PM

National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Hunerkada Wednesday signed MOU to foster 'Arts and Design Education' at its main campus

An MoU was signed by Brigadier Shahzad Munir, Director General NUML, and Syed Jamal Shah, Chairman of Hunerkada Islamabad, at a formal ceremony held at the NUML Main campus.

The collaboration aims to establish 'Fine Arts' and 'Fashion Design' courses at NUML, which have already been approved by the university's Academic Council.

Under the agreement, Hunerkada will play a pivotal role in designing and delivering these courses.

This includes developing course outlines that align with NUML’s academic standards and providing experienced faculty to ensure a high-quality learning experience.

Moreover, the partnership emphasizes career opportunities for NUML students and alumni.

Hunerkada will facilitate internships, placements, and job opportunities in the arts, design, and corporate sectors, bridging the gap between education and industry.

During the signing ceremony, Syed Jamal Shah highlighted the importance of fostering creativity and innovation in higher education and commended NUML’s commitment to diversifying its academic offerings.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier Shahzad Munir expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, noting, “This partnership with Hunerkada is a milestone in NUML’s journey towards providing world-class education in arts and design. It will not only enhance the creative potential of our students but also open new doors for their professional growth.”

Following the ceremony, Syed Jamal Shah also met with the Rector NUML, Major General (R) Shahid Mehmood Kayani HI(M). The two discussed the long-term vision of the partnership, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize arts education and strengthen Pakistan's creative industries.

The MoU signifies NUML's ongoing efforts to expand its academic landscape and collaborate with leading institutions to provide students with cutting-edge education and practical exposure.

More Stories From Education