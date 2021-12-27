UrduPoint.com

NUML Signs MoUs With SET, SMW

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:46 PM

National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Monday signed two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs); one with Socio Engineering Technologies (SET) Pakistan and the other one signed with She Means Work (SMW)

NUML Pro Rector Resources/Director General Brig Syed Nadir Ali signed the agreements with SET CEO Sonia Saleem and SMW CEO Lubna Bhayat respectively. Pro Rector Research Dr Zubair Iqbal and Registrar Dr Atif Faraz also attended the signing ceremony.

SET has a multi-dimensional approach towards its areas of services and expertise and contributes significantly to strengthening civil society institutions in Pakistan. Especially in the EduTech Sector through international approved and recognized Skilled Certifications and Innovative Interactive Technology.

While SMW is a catalyst for uptake of women in Pakistan. Targeting the all-important "Mothers" and "fresh graduates" SMW provides avenues of both full time and part time employment and internships.

SET will provide linkages to the international organizations providing various certification programs acknowledged worldwide.

They will also provide all technical support related to student's admissions, conduct of trainings, relevant certification exams, software of certification programs and providing certificates through international organizations.

The SMW will facilitate the NUML students/ alumni by providing internships, placements and jobs in the industry and corporate sector.

The SMW will also provide capacity development opportunities to our students, particularly girls at various levels and will coordinate with NUML in organizing various events including job fairs/ seminars/ conferences/ symposia etc for developing strategic industry-academia linkages.

